C.O.P.S. Encourages You to Show Support for Law Enforcement Officers

We told you that Project Blue Light honoring law enforcement officers is currently underway and lasts until January. Sara Slone is with Concerns of Police Survivors. She says seeing the lights can provide an emotional lift for the men and women in blue.

NEWS-12-6-19 Slone A - 6th December 2019

C.O.P.S. will also be honoring law enforcement officers in January, and the public is encouraged to help.

NEWS-12-6-19 Slone B - 6th December 2019

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is coming up January 9th. C.O.P.S. will also hold a blood drive that day at their Camdenton office.