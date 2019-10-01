C4 Explosive, Massive Amounts of Drugs, Guns Seized from Sleep Inn Room

We have more details about what was found when authorities investigated a disturbance at Sleep Inn in Camdenton last week. After an initial investigation by Camdenton Police, members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group were called to the scene. The Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was also called in when the suspect, Anthony Harris of Kansas City, informed one of the police officers that the package he was opening contained the explosive C-4. Officers found multiple drugs including pot, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, PCP, ecstasy, and hundreds of pills. There were also three guns and several rounds of ammunition found along with over $11,000 in cash.