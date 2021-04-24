News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Caleb Cunningham Officially Set As Camden County Prosecutor

By

There is now a permanent prosecutor in Camden County.

Caleb Cunningham’s getting the nod from the office of Governor Mike Parson ,“The Governor makes his decision and makes his appointments, and their team called me and let me know I was fortunate enough to win” says Cunningham, “It’s a complicated process. They have significant background check and a 200 questionnaire that you have to fill out…that they obviously follow up on and investigate you.”

Before Friday, Cunningham had been serving as the interim prosecutor for Camden County since Heather Miller left the position “I’ve been the interim since she vacated. I’ve been acting that way since the end of February, but now that I got the full time appointment, whenever the Governor’s proclamation takes affect, I’ll be the elected prosecutor until the next election.”

The Camden County Prosecutor job opened up when Heather Miller was appointed Associate Circuit Judge for the 26th Judicial Circuit.

Miller moved into that position after the election of Aaron Koeppen to Circuit Judge.

 

***Press Release***

Governor Parson Appoints James Caleb Cunningham as Camden County Prosecuting Attorney 

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed James Caleb Cunningham as Camden County Prosecuting Attorney. He will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Heather Miller to Associate Circuit Judge in the 26th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Cunningham, of Camdenton, currently serves as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Camden County. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences from the University of Alabama and a Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law.

