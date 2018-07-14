News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

California, MO Arrested for Meth, Pot in Morgan County

A traffic stop in Morgan County led to drug charges against a California, Missouri woman.  Morgan County Sheriff Norman Dills says one of his deputies initiated stop for a traffic violation around 1:15 Friday morning.  After searching the vehicle with consent of the driver, 58-year old Jane Suggs was taken into custody.  Deputies seized over 100 grams of methamphetamine along with marijuana and paraphernalia.  Suggs is charged with first-degree drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.  The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Filed Under: Local News

