California, MO Arrested for Meth, Pot in Morgan County

A traffic stop in Morgan County led to drug charges against a California, Missouri woman. Morgan County Sheriff Norman Dills says one of his deputies initiated stop for a traffic violation around 1:15 Friday morning. After searching the vehicle with consent of the driver, 58-year old Jane Suggs was taken into custody. Deputies seized over 100 grams of methamphetamine along with marijuana and paraphernalia. Suggs is charged with first-degree drug trafficking and possession of marijuana. The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.