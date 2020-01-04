California Residents Released After Alleged Assault

Two California residents are free on O-R bonds after being taken into custody this week on one class-E felony count each of assault. Dylan Leuthauser, and Jasmine Kerley were arrested on Thursday and taken to the Moniteau County Jail before being released on the O-R bonds. At the time of the arrests, courthouse records indicate that Leuthauser is, currently, on probation for a previous misdemeanor assault charge. Bond conditions on the new charge, for Both Leuthauser and Kerley, include no contact with each other or any of the alleged victims and a curfew from 5:30pm-7:30am.