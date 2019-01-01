California Woman Charged with Statutory Rape Prompting Domestic Dispute

Two people are facing charges after a domestic dispute that stemmed from a sexual tryst between a 30-year old woman and an underage boy. According to court records, the California Police were dispatched to an apartment on West Buchanon for a domestic dispute. Upon investigating, they learned that 20-year old Cody Campbell came home and found another teenage boy partially undressed on the bed, while Kimberly Guehrer rushed into a closet to try to hide. Guehrer allegedly admitted to getting drunk with the teen and engaging in sexual intercourse with the unnamed teen, who police say is under the age of 17. Campbell was charged with third-degree domestic assault and ordered to have no contact with Guehrer. Guehrer was charged with second-degree statutory rape.