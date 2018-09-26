News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Call From Alert Motorist Leads to Arrest by Highway Patrol

An alert motorist helped the Highway Patrol with an arrest in Camden County.  It happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 5 when the motorist noticed that a driver in front of him was driving erratically.  He followed the vehicle and called the Highway Patrol.  They were initially travelling south when the apparently impaired driver took the median and turned around into the northbound lanes and eventually pulled over.  The reporting driver turned around at the next interchange and caught up with her.  When the patrol arrived on scene, the woman was out of her Jeep and sitting on the car that followed her.  After an investigation and search, it turned out the woman had recently  been drinking and had also taken some prescription meds she got from someone else.  She reportedly told ambulance personnel that she was in Mississippi.  The license plates on her vehicle were stolen and she had pills and marijuana in the vehicle.  Davi Taylor was charged with six counts including aggravated DWI, felony and misdemeanor possession charges, and receiving stolen property.

