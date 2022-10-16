Calls To Get Out And “Vote” Are Increasing As Election Day Nears

The November Election is just 3 weeks from Tuesday, and the calls to “Get Out The Vote” are getting louder.

Camden County Republican Club President Les Larson says regardless of your party, exercising your right to vote sends a message to all elected officials at every level of government.

Larson says voter turnout around the Lake Area – PARTICULARLY IN Camden County – has been higher than the statewide average over recent elections…“That really says a lot for Camden County and the Lake area, because it really sends a message to Jefferson City and the Senators and Representatives, to understand that the people in Camden County have a voice. And by voting, and increasing the turnout, it really shows them “hey, I should really pay attention to the people in Camden County.””

Larson commented on Friday’s Morning Magazine on KRMS.