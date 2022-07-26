News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden Advocacy Council Helping To Put On Back To School Fair

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 25, 2022 , ,
Back to School chalk

It’s that wonderful time of the year again to start getting your kids ready to return to school, and the Camden County Child Advocacy Council, once again, is doing its part.

The council is being joined by the Trover Foundation, Daybreak Rotary, the Community Foundation of the Lake and the Camdenton Walmart to sponsor a “Back to School Fair.”

The back to school fair is for kids in grades Pre-K through 12 in the Camdenton, Climax Springs, Macks Creek and Stoutland districts.

Basic supplies and gift cards for socks and underwear will be handed out to those in need with the event to run 11-3 on Friday, August 5th, in the high school commons.

Those who can’t make it that day, can drop by the Child Advocacy Thrift Store on Dawson Road between the hours of 9-12 on Saturday the 6th or Sunday the 7th.

