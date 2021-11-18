News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden Board Of Education To Meet Several Times In The Coming Week

The Camdenton R3 Board of Education will be busier than usual over the next few days.

A series of special sessions has been scheduled for this Saturday, the 20th, and then next Monday, the 22nd, and on Tuesday, the 23rd.

During each of the sessions, which are scheduled to begin at 4:30pm, the board will convene from open session into executive sessions.

The published agendas show personnel issues and other records protected by law from disclosure as main topics of discussion.

The special sessions will take place in the administration building’s board room.

