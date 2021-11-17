Camden Commission Agenda Published

Take-2 for an effort to get a crime scene laser scanner for the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The first request by Caleb Cunningham was recently tabled for further review by the county commission which had a few questions about why the tool was needed and why there was only one bid in the amount of nearly $100,000 received. The request for approval of the purchase appears on the commission’s agenda for Thursday’s meeting which begins at 10:00 in the old courtroom on the third floor. Also on the agenda is a bid dealing with printing for the county and two re-zoning requests.