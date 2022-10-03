Camden Commission Looking At An Audit Of Horseshoe Bend Road District

The Camden County Commission is seeking a forensic audit of the books for the Horseshoe Bend Special Road District and the Osage Beach Road District.

First District Commissioner James Gohagen tells KRMS News that he has received inquiries regarding what is being called “inconsistencies in tax receipts and delays in TIF disbursements” to the two road districts.

During an emergency special session this past Friday afternoon, the commission decided to go ahead with the forensic audits to be conducted by an outside firm.

The audits will review the practices and possible reasons for the reported imbalances and delays in payments.

In the meantime, the county commission will start soliciting qualifications and proposals from firms interested in performing the audits.