Camden Commission To Meet This Wednesday And Thursday

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jan 26, 2022 , , , , ,

Several items appear for consideration on the agenda for the Camden County Commission’s meeting on Thursday and a Closed Session for Wednesday.

For Thursday’s meeting, a handbook revision, an undisclosed budget amendment, a bid acceptance for the recorder’s office, Sheriff’s request for a UV Light and tax abatements are among the published items appearing on the agenda.

The commission meeting takes place in the old courtroom on the third floor in Camdenton.

The Wednesday closed session starts at 9:30am while the Thursday meeting begins at 10:00.

