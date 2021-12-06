News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden Commission To Meet Tuesday For Several Items

Dec 6, 2021

When the Camden County Commission comes together next, it will face an agenda with four published items.

A road and bridge issue, tasers for the sheriff’s department and tax abatements all appear on the agenda along with a closed session to discuss undisclosed legal actions facing the commission.

Any action, if taken during the closed session according to statute, is to be made public following the session.

The Camden County Commission meeting, in the 3rd floor meeting room of the old courthouse, is set to begin at 10:00 this Tuesday morning.

