Camden County 9-1-1- System Still Cannot Locate Cellular Callers

A report from the state Department of Public Safety says people who call 9-1-1 in one lake area county may have trouble getting a quick response. The report lists Camden County among 11 in which they cannot identify the name or location of wireless callers. Another 16 counties have only basic 9-1-1 service which lack answering equipment and the ability to identify any caller’s location or name. The report says Camden County’s system CAN identify the caller’s name and location if they call on a landline. A new law that took effect Tuesday imposes a surcharge on prepaid wireless phone service to help provide funding for 9-1-1 emergency call centers.