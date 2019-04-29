Camden County Accident Injures Two

Two people are injured in a three-vehicle chain reaction accident on Highway-7 in Camden County. The Highway Patrol says it happened shortly before 5:00 Saturday afternoon when Hannah Stewart, of St. Louis, and Bryan Steele, of Edwards, were stopped in traffic south of Route-NN. Stewart was hit from behind by Carolyn Kelley, of Blue Springs, pushing Stewart into Steele. Stewart and Kelley both suffered minor injuries and were treated at Lake Regional.