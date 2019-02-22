News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden County Audit Continues More Than a Year After it Began

State Auditor Nicole Galloway

An audit of the Camden County government that began over a year ago is still ongoing. State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office began their review in January of 2018, with the final report initially expected to come within 6-8 months. That deadline came and went, with no apparent end in sight.

Camden County Auditor Jimmy Laughlin says that during the review process, they’ve already started working to correct some of the problems that have been identified. He says it is a bit frustrating waiting for the final report, but it’s a process he says they have to bear.

New estimates place the release of the final report sometime during the next six months.

