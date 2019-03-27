Camden County Ballot Preview

With the April election less than a week away, we’ll spend the next few days telling you what’s on the ballot. We start with Camden County where voters will elect a member to the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District. There are also contested school board races for Hickory County R-1, Macks Creek, Stoutland, and Richland. Richland voters will also decide between two candidates for mayor and alderman for ward 1. Some Camden County voters will get to vote on the Lake Ozark Mayor’s race. Voters in the Hickory County R-1 school district, Macks Creek R-V, and Richland R-IV school districts will also be voting on tax levys. None of those will result in higher taxes. We’ll look at the Miller and Morgan County ballots over the next couple of days.