An accusation that a poll worker was trying to influence voters in Camden County is being called a case of misguided good intentions.

County Clerk Rowland Todd says the pollworker placed out newspaper articles for voters to read. That’s not permitted within a polling place. The articles were removed immediately and Todd says he doesn’t feel there’s any concern that the integrity of the election was compromised.