Camden County Closer to Adopting New Animal Ordinances

Camden County is a step closer to implementing stiffer animal control rules. Sheriff Tony Helms says they’ve got the new ordinance drafted, but it has to be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office and the judge before it goes back to the county commission.

The ordinance contains restrictions on unconfined and unrestrained animals. It also sets rules on microchipping and tagging animals and requires proper care for animals. The first ordinance deals primarily with dogs and cats. That will likely expand to larger and exotic animals with more ordinances in the future.