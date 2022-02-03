News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden County Closer to Naming New Mass Notification Provider

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 3, 2022

Camden County residents are a step closer to getting a new company hired on to take care of the county’s Mass Notification System. The emergency management agency says the period for interested companies to submit bids for the project has officially closed. There were five bids received. However, two of them were received after the advertised timestamp and will not be considered. The bids include any setup and the first year of service with the chosen company being responsible for notifications across the county via voice, SMS text, custom geocoding, email and social media messaging, and the re-broadcasting of any pertinent NOAA weather alerts. The emergency management office is in the process of reviewing the bids before bringing its recommendation to the county  commission for its approval.

