Camden County Commission Approves Animal Control Ordinance

The Camden County Commission has adopted a new animal control ordinance. The new rules include restrictions on unrestrained animals and require all dogs to be microchipped. Sheriff Tony Helms says the regulations were a long time coming.

Sheriff Tony Helms

Commissioner Don Williams says they’re also including guidelines for breeders to try to cut down on puppy mills.

Fines will range from $50 for a first offense up to $500 and possible jail time. The ordinance also gives all deputies the authority to issue the citations.

