Camden County Commission – Local And State Leaders Snap Back At COVID Vaccine Mandates

The Camden County Commission, U-S Representatives Blaine Luetkemeyer and Vicky Hartzler, and Governor Mike Parson are united in their stance on a Biden Administration mandate to take new COVID shots.

Governor Parson says it’s a poor attempt by the White House to reset after the disaster in Afghanistan and that his administration will fight it (See below.)

Representative Luetkemeyer thinks it’s going nowhere “This is so over the top, this is so tyrannical in the way they are doing this…it’s going to be challenged in court and I think the courts will overturn it.”

He’s joined by Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who says these mandates are not American at all “I never thought I would see a day, in our country, where the Government would be forcing citizens to do something (a medical procedure) and these mandates are just out of line. They’re UN-American and they have to be opposed.”

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says in a release (see below), that the commission’s united in its concerns about the federal measures as well.

Hasty points to early January, when the Commission voted to rescind a prior ordinance requiring food service workers to get hepatitis A vaccines.

On the same day in January, the Commission passed an ordinance recognizing and reasserting several God-given rights, including your right to reject any forced vaccinations and, in some cases, medications.

Hasty says Camden County, unlike many others in Missouri and the U-S, has refused to pass ordinances requiring face masks in schools, public places or working locations.

The Biden Administration also wants to double fines for airline passengers who refuse to cover their faces on a place, despite little evidence mask-wearing impacts the spread of COVID.

***More from the Camden County Commission on the Vaccines below:

The Camden County Commission met this morning in executive session to discuss the potential ramifications of the Presidential covid vaccine mandates announced by Washington on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The president announced vaccination requirements for health care providers that accept Medicare and Medicaid, for all federal employees and contractors and for the staffs of Head Start programs, Department of Defense Schools and Bureau of Indian Education-operated schools. All members of the Armed Forces are required to get vaccinated.

Regarding the private sector and the public, The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is developing a rule requiring all employers with at least 100 employees to make sure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require unvaccinated workers to get a negative test at least once a week. OSHA will issue an “Emergency Temporary Standard” to introduce the vaccine requirement. Companies that fail to comply could face fines of $14,000 per violation. It appears the orders may include exceptions for workers seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination. The new vaccination requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans — close to two-thirds of the American workforce.

In addition to the vaccination requirements, President Biden moved to double federal fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights or to maintain face-covering requirements on federal property.

Many organizations across the nation have already announced their concerns in relation to the President’s announcement. The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union, is taking issue with the mandatory vaccine requirement. Further, the Republican National Committee announced that it plans to file a lawsuit against the Biden administration regarding the new vaccine requirements. Across the nation, Governors of many states have announced that they also take issue with new mandates.

The Camden County Commissioners are united in their concerns about the new federal vaccine mandates. Early this year, on January 28th, 2021, the Commission voted to rescind a prior ordinance (Ordinance 1-14-21-01) requiring food industry workers to get a hepatitis A vaccination, leaving that decision to employers. The same day, the Commission passed an ordinance (Ordinance 01-28-21-01) recognizing and reasserting several God-given rights possessed by all Americans; including:

“6. The citizens of Camden County are aware of their own underlying health risk factors better than the government and can reject any unduly forced vaccinations; and

That unless required by law, individuals have the right to refuse directives or recommendations to take any drugs or medications for the prevention or treatment of any condition, illness or disease and A state of emergency that operates in perpetuity can be considered by some a state of tyranny”

Similarly, unlike a large number of counties across the United States, the Camden County Commission has refused to pass any ordinance requiring face masks in schools, public places or places of employment, being of the opinion that this would represent an over-reach of government authority.

***More from Governor Mike Parson on the Vaccines:

Governor Mike Parson says that his administration will reject the Biden Administration’s attempt to enforce an unconstitutional, federal vaccine mandate for Missourians and private businesses. The Office of the Governor has been in communication with leadership from the Missouri General Assembly and the Attorney General’s Office to align resources for a pending legal fight.

“This assault on individual liberty and free enterprise is a poorly executed attempt by the Biden Administration to reset after its disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Governor Parson said. “With our southern border in crisis and as we are experiencing out-of-control inflation, President Biden is desperate to divert attention from his failures. However, Missouri will not be a pawn in this publicity stunt that seeks to force Missourians to disclose private health care decisions and dictate private business operations.”

Yesterday, during a speech at the White House, President Biden announced plans to use the Occupational Safety and Health Admisntration (OSHA) to issue an unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private employers. This action would infringe on Missouri’s constitutional authority and exceeds the scope of the authority granted to either President Biden or OSHA. The President cannot legislate with the flick of his pen from the Oval Office and OSHA cannot dictate personal health care decisions for Missourians. Missouri is not under an OSHA state plan, and Governor Parson will not allow state employees to be used to enforce this unconstitutional action.

The United States Constitution does not give unelected and unaccountable federal bureaucrats authority over the personal health care decisions of Missourians. The Biden Administration is trying to use a federal agency to interfere with private businesses and personal decisions. This unconstitutional behavior is clearly meant as a distraction from the real problems the Biden administration has fostered since coming into office.

“When President Biden should be focused on protecting our troops and securing our borders, he has instead decided to inject himself into the private lives and business dealings of hard-working Missourians,” said Speaker Rob Vescovo. “This is an obvious attempt by the President to shift attention away from his failures in Afghanistan where his disastrous withdrawal left American citizens behind. We in the Missouri House of Representatives will not stand for it, and we will do everything in our power to protect the personal liberties of Missourians.”

The United States Supreme Court has said that states, not the federal government, are charged with the responsibility to protect public health within states under the 10th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Governor Parson believes the regulation of public health is a state issue and that the General Assembly has a say in the process.

“As a small business owner who would be subjugated to President Biden’s unconstitutional mandate, I, nor the Missouri Senate, will stand idly by and allow this inexcusable power grab to harm Missourians,” said President Pro-Tem Dave Schatz. “What the Biden Administration is attempting to do will only worsen the workforce shortages businesses across the country are facing and is an absolute affront to our American freedoms.”

Missouri stands ready to meet this unconstitutional encroachment of power with strong legal action.