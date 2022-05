The Camden County Commission will consider a couple of proposed contracts for the sheriff’s department during the commission’s next scheduled meeting.

That’s according to the published agenda identifying one contract with the amphitheater and another contract for the HH-substation.

Radios for the Linn Creek Police Department and April abatements within the assessor’s office also appear on the agenda.

The meeting, on Thursday, begins at 10:00 in the 3rd floor old courtroom.