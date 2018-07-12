Camden County Commission Meets Today

It’s a busy agenda today for the Camden County Commission. Roads and bridges will dominate discussion during the meeting with the commission considering a bid opening for an N-I-D fund for Shadow Oaks. There will also be discussion on the Upper Prairie Hollow Road creek crossing, an asphalt agreement for Cove Circle and the CART Map Book . The Camelot Sewer District is also another topic expected to be considered during the meeting which gets underway in Camdenton at 10:00 this morning.