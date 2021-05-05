News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Commission Protest Planned For Saturday Afternoon

By

There’s a protest against the Camden County Commission scheduled for Saturday afternoon in the Camdenton Square.

“So this protest is about raising awareness, letting people know what’s going on…in case they haven’t heard yet…and hopefully educate people on some of the issues” says Neal Gist, organizer of the planned protest.

He tells KRMS News Commissioners Greg Hasty and Don Williams are the main focus of the protest, but he offers support for newly elected commissioner James Gohagan.

Gist says he thinks there’s corruption happening on the commission, and he says the reasons for the gathering include what he calls a misuse of public funds, favoritism and the illegal banning of some Camden County residents from county property.

He also agrees that social media is driving public opinion more and more these days “but at the same time now, we have this ability to stay in touch with people who are acquaintances who have helpful information and pretty much everyone can shoot video on their phone, so many times were able to just go directly to the source most of the time.”

KRMS News has reached out to Commissioners Hasty and Williams for comment.

We’ll pass along more details on this developing story here on KRMS.

Filed Under: Local News, Politics, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com