Camden County Commission To Meet Tuesday For Jam-Packed Session

The Camden County Commission will be meeting this morning for a jam-packed session.

Some of the items on their agenda include a bid appraisal, a bail bonds agreement for the Sheriff, a tax sale publication discussion, a certified copy of order and a closed session.

The meeting will start at 10AM, however it’s expected to continue through 1PM with a discussion on the Macks Creek water district.

It takes place at the old courthouse and it’s open to the public.

You can read the full agenda below.