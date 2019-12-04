News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Commission to Release TCLA Opinion Thursday

By Leave a Comment

Camden Co. Commissioners

The Camden County Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday. At that time, they’re expected to release a much-anticipated legal opinion they received regarding the status of the Camden County Business District and Tri-County Lodging. They’ve had the opinion for several days and they say they’ve referred it to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, but have not released publicly the contents of the opinion. Sickness among the commissioners caused them to cancel a pair of previously scheduled meetings in which they planned to address the issue. It’s also unclear as to whether they have provided a copy of the opinion to the board of TCLA, which Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says should call for immediate elections and a thorough audit. Thursday’s commission meeting begins at 10am.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions