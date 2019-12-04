Camden County Commission to Release TCLA Opinion Thursday

Camden Co. Commissioners

The Camden County Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday. At that time, they’re expected to release a much-anticipated legal opinion they received regarding the status of the Camden County Business District and Tri-County Lodging. They’ve had the opinion for several days and they say they’ve referred it to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, but have not released publicly the contents of the opinion. Sickness among the commissioners caused them to cancel a pair of previously scheduled meetings in which they planned to address the issue. It’s also unclear as to whether they have provided a copy of the opinion to the board of TCLA, which Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says should call for immediate elections and a thorough audit. Thursday’s commission meeting begins at 10am.