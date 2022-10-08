Camden County Commission To Start Budget Talks Next Week

Finances will dominate most of next week for the Camden County Commission.

The commission will be meeting with the various office holders and department heads to hammer out the upcoming budgets.

The action starts on Tuesday with waste water, p&z, purchasing, maintenance, the health department, the collector’s and treasurer’s offices, and the emergency management agency.

Roads and bridges along with the sheriff’s department will take up Wednesday.

And the budget hearings end on Thursday with public administrator, prosecuting attorney, county clerk, assessor, circuit clerk, the auditor and the recorder.

The budget hearings start at 12:30 all three days.