A fairly uneventful week appears to be on tap, next week, for the Camden County Commission. Of the four agendas published, only the meeting next Thursday has more than one identified discussion item. A block grant application dealing with roads and bridges, a G-I-S licensing agreement, tax abatements and the Macks Creek Memorandum are on the agenda. Business in the commission chambers, on Thursday the 28th, begins at 10:00am.