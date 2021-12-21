News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden County Considers Adding A Second County Investigator

Dec 21, 2021

It’s no secret that national exposure over the past year or so because of looser restrictions during the pandemic has been a good thing for the lake area.

However, with the good also comes the not-so-good.

That’s according to Camden County Commissioner Don Williams who says the numbers now justify adding another investigator to the prosecuting attorney’s office…“You know we added a new judge here a few years ago, we went from having 3 judges to 4 and you know that means the caseloads have increased. And we’ve gone from having 2-4 million tourists to 10-12 million tourists per year, so crime has increased too.”

The added expense of another investigator will also, in part, be made possible by a 30-percent increase in sales tax revenue over the past year.

