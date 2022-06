A Camden County deputy is recognized for going above and beyond his normal duties to help an elderly couple recover $33,000 taken by internet scammers in another state. Sheriff Tony Helms says that Deputy Daniel Strom tracked down the elderly couple taking their information and staying long enough to make phone calls on their behalf resulting in the recovery of the money. For his efforts, Strom was presented by Sheriff Helms with a Letter of Commendation.

