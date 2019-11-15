Camden County Deputy Injured in Traffic Accident On Emergency Response

A Camden County deputy is injured in a two-vehicle accident while responding to an emergency call. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened Friday afternoon when 26-year-old Corry Basler, of the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, struck the back of another eastbound vehicle while travelling through the intersection of Bagnell Dam Boulevard and the Horseshoe Bend Parkway. The other driver, 53-year-old Michael Riley of Osage Beach, was uninjured while Basler suffered minor injuries…they were both wearing seat belts at the time and Deputy Basler was treated at Lake Regional. Moderate damage was reported to both vehicles.