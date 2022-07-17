A Camden County deputy is recognized for taking more than 100 impaired drivers off the roadways in 2021. The Lodge of Four Seasons, Friday night, set the stage for the Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council Awards Banquet. During the banquet, MoDOT’s Highway Safety and Traffic Division presented Deputy Bryce Easley with a plaque for his dedication to making lake area roadways at least a little safer. Deputy Easley, during 2021, took 101 impaired drivers off the roadways. Sheriff Tony Helms says that his department is lucky to have Easley and other high-quality deputies who are dedicated to public safety.

Post navigation