Camden County Dispatcher Recognized for Calming Disturbed Caller

An emergency dispatcher in Camden County is being recognized for excellence on the job. Sheriff Tony Helms has presented a Letter of Commendation to Communications Officer Stephen Wright. The Sheriff’s office says Wright took a 9-1-1 call in early April from a Sunrise Beach man threatening to harm himself. Wright’s demeanor and handling of the call are credited for helping to calm the man down until officers could arrive to provide assistance.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.