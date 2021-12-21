The Camden County emergency alert system is, currently, experiencing some technical difficulties.

That’s according to EMA Director Samantha Henley who says it may prevent those who are signed up on the system from properly receiving notifications.

The problem, according to the EMA’s social media website, is four of the nine zip codes included on the system are overlapping with Miller County and Camden County alerts.

In the meantime, subscribers to the system should text the 65020 zip code to 888777 to receive the appropriate alerts until the problem Can be fixed.