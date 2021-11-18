Camden County EMA Gets New Backup Operations Sites

It’s a case of strength in numbers…The Camden County Emergency Management Agency now has a couple back up locations to help coordinate operations in the case of a large scale emergency here at the lake…

“The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, because they are our backup emergency operations center location….and also the Village of Four Seasons, they are our 2nd backup” says EMA Director Samantha Henley.

She tells KRMS News that over the next few months, plans are to put any equipment in place in the case of having to operate in the future from the back up locations.