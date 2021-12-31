Emergency management officials in Camden County continue a fast-track effort to get a new company hired on to handle the county’s Emergency Alert System.

EMA Director Samantha Henley says, as of right now, there are a handful of companies which have expressed an interest in providing that service…“a lot more updated resources, a lot more updated technology…I am really impressed with some of these companies. We’ve got some really good options in front of us.”

The current system being used, Nixle, has recently been experiencing issues sending out appropriate alerts.

The bid process is expected to be opened during the first part of January with a company, hopefully, named by the end of January to take care of the county’s EAS.

Henley went on to tell KRMS News that getting the EAS running properly again is a top priority which could mean the difference between life and death…“These are our visitors, these are our residents….these are the people we are responsible for taking care of.”