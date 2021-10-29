News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden County EMA New Deputy Director At Top Of Wish List

With Lake Area authorities generally agreeing that we dodged a direct widespread hit this past weekend, thoughts are now turning to what happens, not if but, when Mother Nature does deliver that direct hit. Taking top priority for when that does happen in Camden County, according to EMA Director Samantha Henley, will be to a little more help within the office…

      NEWS-10-29-2021 EMA STAFFING - 28th October 2021

There was one confirmed tornado on Sunday, an EF-1, that caused damage to a home and some outbuildings in the Richland area of Camden County. Henley also says other priorities for future weather-related events include getting a public storm  shelter set up along with official heating and cooling centers.

 

