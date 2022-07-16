The Camden County Emergency Management Agency receives a much-needed boost this week in the case of a widespread power outage. Executive Director Samantha Henley says the original generator which came with the building has been long outdated and needed to be replaced.

Henley also says the generator upgrade came with no out-of-pocket expense for the county.

Installation of the unit is expected to be finished by the end of today (Friday).