Local News

Camden County EMA Upgrades Generator in Case of Widespread Power Failure

ByKRMS News

Jul 15, 2022

The Camden County Emergency Management Agency receives a much-needed boost this week in the case of a widespread power outage. Executive Director Samantha Henley says the original generator which came with the building has been long outdated and needed to be replaced.

      NEWS-07-15-2022 EMA GEN-1 - 15th July 2022

Henley also says the generator upgrade came with no out-of-pocket expense for the county.

      NEWS-07-15-2022 EMA GEN-2 - 15th July 2022

Installation of the unit is expected to be finished by the end of today (Friday).

