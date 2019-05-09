News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Hazard Mitigation Plan to be Updated

By Leave a Comment

It may be fortuitous timing, or some may consider it ironic in wake of recent storms in the area, but the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments is ready to begin work to update Camden County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. The HMPs must be updated every five years. The plans are used to identify potential hazards that affect the region and identify ways to mitigate the impact those hazards will produce. In addition to local first responders and elected officials, they’re also looking for input from the general public. Meetings are planned for May 15th, June 5th, July 10th, and August 7th. Each of those meetings will be held at the Mid-County Fire District facility on North Business Route 5.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!