Camden County Hazard Mitigation Plan to be Updated

It may be fortuitous timing, or some may consider it ironic in wake of recent storms in the area, but the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments is ready to begin work to update Camden County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. The HMPs must be updated every five years. The plans are used to identify potential hazards that affect the region and identify ways to mitigate the impact those hazards will produce. In addition to local first responders and elected officials, they’re also looking for input from the general public. Meetings are planned for May 15th, June 5th, July 10th, and August 7th. Each of those meetings will be held at the Mid-County Fire District facility on North Business Route 5.