Camden County residents and others who need to take care of any business at the health department will need to look elsewhere, at least, for the rest of this week. An online post on the Camden County Health Department’s website and social media page has announced that, due to staff shortages and Covid-19 exposure, the department is closed to the public for the rest of this week. At the current time, the department apparently plans to re-open to the public on Monday.

