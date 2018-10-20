Camden County Inmate Found Dead in Cell Identified

The investigation continues into the cause of death of an inmate who died earlier this month while in the custody of the Camden County Jail. A statement issued by the sheriff’s department on October 6th indicated that the inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell several hours after being brought in by another jurisdiction. The deceased inmate’s name has been withheld since then despite the family being notified. However, KRMS News has obtained information from an online source identifying the inmate as 54-year-old John Arthur Sorensen, of Linn Creek. The highway patrol was notified and is conducting the investigation. The sheriff’s department’s original release, at the time, indicated that foul play was not suspected.