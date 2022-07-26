Several locations around the lake area are opening their doors for those who need at least a little break from the continuing heat.

Coli Creach, marketing and P-R manager for the Camden County Library District, says any of the libraries within the system are available during normal business hours…“We do encourage people who don’t have any air conditioning, or their electric bill is getting a bit too high…come in and visit us. We do have the air conditioner on, it stays cool in there….and you’re welcome to come in, hang out, browse, sit there and read…put a puzzle together, whatever you want.”

Other locations around the lake area serving as official cooling stations include most senior and civic centers.