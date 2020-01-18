Camden County Library District Opposes Censorship Bill

The Camden County Library District is taking a stand against a proposal to allow censorship at public libraries. The bill known as the Parental Oversight of Public Libraries Act is sponsored by Republican Ben Baker. It would establish parental library review boards that would have the authority to remove any books they deem inappropriate from the shelves. It would also strip funds from libraries that refuse to comply and allow for librarians to be fined and imprisoned for up to a year. In a statement released online, the Camden County Library District says they stand with the Missouri Library Association and, quote, “will always stand against censorship and for the freedom to read.” They are urging residents to contact the bill’s sponsor and their own representatives to tell them they oppose letting anyone other than themselves decide what is appropriate for their children.