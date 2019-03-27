Camden County Library Grant

News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

The Camden County Library is getting federal funding for some upgrades in equipment or services. Secretary of State Jay Aschcroft has announced that the library will receive a Technology Mini-Grant in the amount of just over $10,600. It’s one of 81 grant applications approved across the state by the Missouri State Library. The money comes from the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services. Camden County says they’ll use the funding to replace three switches with software and six firewalls to increase network security and reliability.

