No bond for a Camden County man accused of incest and statutory rape.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, DNA evidence linked Richard Bennett to a child born by a family member.

Investigators say the girl conceived the child at the age of 16, and after giving birth had requested the then 32-year-old Bennett be named on the birth certificate as the father.

Following the investigation into the DNA test, the Sheriff’s office was able to determine he indeed was the father and he was taken into custody.

A judge made the decision on the no bond Tuesday.

Bennett and the baby’s mother have since gotten married.

The marriage was approved because the child’s mother gave permission.

***Press Release:

Camdenton Man Charged with Multiple Sex Crimes Against Family Member

Camdenton, MO, 06-22-22 – Yesterday afternoon, 06-21-22, Camden County deputies took Richard Scott Bennett, 32, of Camdenton into custody during the Associate Court docket.

Bennett appeared in court with his attorney to answer allegations of sex crimes committed against a family member. The investigation began in June of 2021 when an unnamed source informed law enforcement they suspected Bennett of having a sexual relationship with a minor child family member. Several agencies assisted in the investigation during the following months.

During the investigation deputies discovered Bennett was married to one of the victim’s family members. In May of this year, Bennett’s minor child family member gave birth to an infant. DNA testing revealed Bennett to be the father.

Bennett was booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and charged with the Class D Felony of Statutory Rape 2nd Degree and the Class E Felony of Incest. He is being held without bond.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.