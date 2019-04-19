Camden County Man Sentenced for Sexual Contact with Minors

A Climax Springs man has admitted to allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with children dating back nearly seven years. Robert Lee Phillips IV entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Phillips forced two girls to touch his privates and also touched both girls inappropriately. The incidents took place at homes in Edwards and Camdenton as far back as 2012. Phillips was sentenced to three years in prison on each count. Those sentences will be served concurrently.