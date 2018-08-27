Camden County Man Sentenced on Attempted Identity Theft and Stealing

A Camden County man is sentenced to 17 months in jail after being convicted of violating two counts of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. The Attorney General’s office says that Jeffrey Kowalski was found guilty, in July, of attempted identity theft and attempted stealing by conceit. Kowalski had been accused of sending out fake invoices which included threats of adverse credit ratings and lawsuits to more than 70 people including state legislators and local school district officials. He also sent out fake W-9 and 1099 forms to several others attempting to personal information by alleging that his company, StarProse, had paid income to them.