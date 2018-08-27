News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Man Sentenced on Attempted Identity Theft and Stealing

By Leave a Comment

A Camden County man is sentenced to 17 months in jail after being convicted of violating two counts of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. The Attorney General’s office says that Jeffrey Kowalski was found guilty, in July, of attempted identity theft and attempted stealing by conceit. Kowalski had been accused of sending out fake invoices which included threats of adverse credit ratings and lawsuits to more than 70 people including state legislators and local school district officials. He also sent out fake W-9 and 1099 forms to several others attempting to personal information by alleging that his company, StarProse, had paid income to them.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!