Camden County Man To Spend 7 Years Behind Bars In Infant Burn Case

By

A Camden County man is heading to prison, after pleading guilty to charges of burning an infant in a bathtub.

A judge sentenced Samuel Webster to seven years behind bars.

The investigation into Webster started back in February, after his child was treated for serious burn wounds at Lake Regional Hospital.

Investigators say a family member informed nurses that Webster bathed the child in lukewarm water and when he dried the child, there was peeling on the foot.

However, a follow-up interview later revealed that the burn was from a combination of Aloe sun relief cream and diaper rash cream.

The child was transferred to Mercy Springfield and a trauma doctor there told investigators that the wounds were consistent with a “non-accidental trauma.”

